Flint, MI – The Genesee Intermediate School District (GISD) is hosting a new event this year as part of the Youth Entrepreneurship (YE) Program. The Ideation Crash Course event will be held on December 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Genesee Career Institute, 5081 Torrey Rd, Flint.

Five YE students from each of the 24 participating school districts will have the opportunity to hear from and meet business industry experts and other like-minded students looking to generate new business ideas. Three “storm” sessions will be held to challenge the students’ imagination, creativity, innovation, and more. Students will walk away with several new business concepts to pursue.

“Our goal for this event is to inspire enthusiasm, deep connections and unexpected “aha” ideas for students to take away,” YE Coordinator of GISD Kimberly Dehmel said. “It’s through these kinds of experiences that students learn about the power of entrepreneurship, refine their mindset skills and share energy with a mutual purpose.”

Youth Entrepreneurship is a growing initiative in Genesee County designed to spark interest and encourage entrepreneurial mindsets among students. The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation awarded GISD a grant to establish YE clubs at local high schools across the county, train participating club advisors, and support the Countywide Pitch Competition, which is the highlight of the YE Program.

For more information about GISD YE activities and programming, email kdehmel@geneseeisd.org.

To learn more about the GISD educational programs, visit www.geneseeisd.org.