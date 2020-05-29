Genesee Opportunity Stipend will offer up to $1,000 to 2020 grads

Flint, MI– The Genesee Intermediate School District is excited to announce that the Genesee Opportunity (GO) stipend has reached its highest amount to date.

Up to $850 is now available to all seniors living in, and graduating from, a Genesee County high school regardless of their income or grade point average. The GO stipend can be used toward costs for college, career training, or certification licensing fees.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Genesee County high school graduates,” said Vanita Wilson, GO Coordinator. “We encourage students to apply for these funds and use them to further their education. There are no fees to apply and most graduates are eligible to receive the stipend, so there’s nothing to lose but a lot can be gained.”

COVID-19 has affected families in many ways. Therefore, leaders have approved an additional $150 for 2020 graduates in hopes that it will ease some of the financial burden caused by the pandemic.

“We know that college and career training can be costly and every dollar counts maybe now more than ever,” said Wilson. “These funds are here for Genesee County high school graduates for the taking.”

Genesee Opportunity is made possible through support from Genesee County voters who approved a 20-year millage in 2016 to fund the stipend. To date, more than 6,700 students have received the stipend and more than $4.6 million has been granted to help the graduates continue their education after high school.

“The program is expanding and touching the lives of more and more teens in our area,” Wilson added. “I often hear from students and parents who have received the stipend and they are grateful for the funding and say that it really makes a difference.”

Members of the Class of 2020 are encouraged to apply for the Genesee Opportunity stipend of up to $850, plus an additional $150 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The online application is available now at www.geneseego.org