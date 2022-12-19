Genesee County, MI—Genesee Health System (GHS) has released an opportunity for non-profit entities to submit proposals for the 2023 Mini Grant Program. This program is for non-profits seeking grant funding for services and programs intended to address at least one of the Mental Health Millage Focus Areas.

“We must continue our reach and focus on providing mental health services to the community,” said Danis Russell, CEO of Genesee Health System. “We’ve seen first-hand how many of our local non-profit organizations are able to support our most impacted populations and we want to support those efforts.”

The information for application and can be found at www.genhs.org/grantopportunities. Questions can be directed to grants@genhs.org. Completed applications are due by 1 PM on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The 2023 Mini Grant Program funding is provided by the Genesee County Community Mental Health Millage through Genesee Health System and is designed to support programs and services for Genesee County residents. The 2023 Mini Grant Program will provide funding coinciding with seven key focus areas as identified by the Genesee County Mental Health Millage. The key focus areas must be behavioral health or mental health-specific programming to be considered for funding.

Projects must demonstrate impact within at least one of the following areas:

1. Law Enforcement/First Responders Crisis Intervention Training (CIT)

2. Law Enforcement & Mental Health Co-response and Jail Diversion

3. Court/Corrections Mental Health Supports and Services

4. Suicide and Crisis Prevention

5. Schools: Prevention and Crisis De-escalation

6. Crisis Center/Crisis Stabilization

7. Health and Wellness for Vulnerable Populations

Awards will be announced April 2023 and the grant period runs June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024.

Program funded by Genesee County Community Mental Health Millage funds. Your tax dollars at work. Read more about the Mental Health Millage at geneseethefuture.org.

Genesee Health System provides mental health and substance use disorder services and support to Genesee County residents with a focus on the health of the whole person.