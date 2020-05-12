Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers an update on Michigan's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 20.
CoronavirusLatest News

Gov. Whitmer Extends Executive Order Temporarily Lifting Weight and Delivery Restrictions for Provision of COVID-19-related Supplies

Press ReleasesBy Press Releases
0
LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-81 to replace her previous order that temporarily lifts weight and other delivery-related restrictions for vehicles carrying essential supplies.

 

“While we have seen signs for cautious optimism over the past couple of weeks, we are not out of the woods yet. We still need essential supplies to be delivered all across the state,” said Governor Whitmer. “By extending this executive order, we can ensure people have the supplies need to slow the spread of the virus and protect as many Michiganders as possible. “

 

Executive Order 2020-81 extends provisions lifting state and local non-seasonal load restrictions, as well as other restrictions on the timing and loading of deliveries, for deliveries that meet immediate needs for medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, as well as other critical supplies, equipment, and personnel.

 

The executive order is effective immediately and extends until May 25th.

 

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

 

To view Executive Order 2020-81, click the link below:

 

Press Releases
Press Releases

    FlintBeat.com posts press releases with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. We do not edit or rewrite press releases. We allow readers to comment on releases, and we encourage readers to contact the originator of a given release for more information.

    If you would like to submit a press release, please send it to pressreleases@flintbeat.com.

    Our press release service is free. If you represent a business, please consider supporting Flint Beat with underwriting or a corporate donation.

    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Follow Us @FlintBeat