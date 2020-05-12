Gov. Whitmer Extends Executive Order Temporarily Lifting Weight and Delivery Restrictions for Provision of COVID-19-related Supplies
“While we have seen signs for cautious optimism over the past couple of weeks, we are not out of the woods yet. We still need essential supplies to be delivered all across the state,” said Governor Whitmer. “By extending this executive order, we can ensure people have the supplies need to slow the spread of the virus and protect as many Michiganders as possible. “
Executive Order 2020-81 extends provisions lifting state and local non-seasonal load restrictions, as well as other restrictions on the timing and loading of deliveries, for deliveries that meet immediate needs for medical supplies and equipment related to the testing, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, as well as other critical supplies, equipment, and personnel.
The executive order is effective immediately and extends until May 25th.
