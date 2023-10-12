Flint, MI — The Greater Flint Health Coalition (GFHC) received a donation from Comcast to help residents build digital skills and learn about broadband access options.

The donation of 60 laptops and a $50,000 grant will go toward supporting residents in GFHC’s Flint Healthcare Employment Opportunities program, which helps unemployed or underemployed residents in Genesee County get training, education and secure sustainable employment in the local healthcare sector.

According to an Oct. 9 press release, GFHC will use the donation to host digital skills development sessions by trained Digital Navigators who will educate participants about broadband adoption and “the many ways the internet can benefit them.”

Participants will also learn about the Affordable Connectivity Program, which makes in-home internet free for eligible households.

“The lack of digital skills and reliable equipment can keep residents from applying for jobs and accessing education opportunities,” said Jim Ananich, president and CEO of GFHC. “The funding from Comcast will make it easier for our program participants to connect to the internet and take advantage of the services they need to succeed.”

According to Comcast’s release, its grant to GFHC is part of “Project UP,” the organization’s initiative “to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.”