Flint, MI — Recognizing the challenges for our homeless community members during the cold Michigan winter, Hamilton Community Health Network staff members want to help those they serve. Knowing that healthcare begins with the basics, such as a warm place to stay, their team has joined the community-wide blanket drive.

The blanket drive was organized by Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Refuge Temple Church of Flint, Word of Life Church of Flint, and Grace Tabernacle Church. In the end, Hamilton clinic staff collected over 100 blankets for the warming centers led by Catholic Charities.

“This project has been a meaningful way to support our valued partners at Catholic Charities,” Clarence Pierce, CEO of Hamilton Community Health Network explained. “With our homeless clinic, Hamilton-Flint, on the second floor of Center for Hope we are able to witness the wonderful work Catholic Charities is dedicated to.”

All community-wide collected blankets will be delivered by Pierce to Center for Hope at 812 East Root Street, Flint. Delivery is scheduled for Thursday, December 14th at 11:00 a.m. The blankets will then be distributed by Catholic Charities to their warming centers.

“We are profoundly grateful for the tremendous support from our community,” Katie Baxter, CEO of Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties expressed. ‘These blankets are not just comforting layers; they are safety, compassion, and the spirit of generosity. They will enable us to meet a fundamental need for countless individuals this winter.”

The warming centers opened on December 1, 2023, and will continue to provide a refuge for those seeking warmth until April 1, 2024. Women and children will find shelter at the North End Soup Kitchen’s Safe Haven, while Center for Hope will accommodate men during the night.

Hamilton-Flint Clinic is located on the second floor of the Center for Hope, to serve the homeless community Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Healthcare appointments can be scheduled to access primary care, behavioral health, and substance use treatment.