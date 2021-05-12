Genesee County, MI– The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics through May 20. Clinics listed as Johnson & Johnson will also have either Moderna or Pfizer shots available for those would like a different vaccine. A second dose appointment can be made onsite for anyone needing a second dose.
Here is the list so far organized by vaccine type. For more information, visit the GCHD’s website. More clinics will be added to the list once they are scheduled.
Moderna Clinics (First & Second Doses 18+)
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Address
Thursday, May 13
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
2120 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48505
Friday, May 14
Our Lady of Guadalupe
9:00 am – 3:00 pm
2316 W. Coldwater Rd., Flint, MI 48505
Monday, May 17
Flint Northwestern High School
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505
|Thursday, May 20
|Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
|8:30 am – 4:00 pm
|2120 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48505
Our Lady of Guadalupe
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
2316 W. Coldwater Rd., Flint, MI 48505
Pfizer Clinics (16+)
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Address
|First Dose Only
|Tuesday, May 11
Mt. Morris High School
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
8041 Neff Rd., Mt. Morris, MI 48458
Wednesday, May 12
Flushing High School
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
5039 Deland Rd., Flushing, MI 48433
Thursday, May 13
Davison Middle School Gym
|3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Tuesday, May 18
Lake Fenton High School
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
4070 Lahring Rd., Linden, MI 48451
Wednesday, May 19
Grand Blanc High School East
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
12500 Holly Rd., Grand Blanc, MI 48439
Thursday, May 20
Flint Southwestern Academy
Flint Southwestern Academy
1420 W. 12th St., Flint, MI 48507
|Second Dose Only
Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Flint Northwestern High School
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
|First & Second Doses
Wednesday, May 12
Central Church of the Nazarene
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507
Wednesday, May 19
Central Church of the Nazarene
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507
Johnson & Johnson (18+)
|Date
|Location
|Time
|Address
Tuesday, May 11
Flint Northwestern High School
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505
Wednesday, May 12
Central Church of the Nazarene
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507
|Friday, May 14
River Park
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
7002 Pemberton, Flint, MI 48507
Atherton East Townhouses
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
3123 Chambers St., Flint, MI 48507
Garland Chase Apartments
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
Monday, May 17
Flint Northwestern High School
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505
Howard Estates
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
801 Floral Park, Flint, MI 48506
Mince Manor
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
3800 Richfield Rd., Flint, MI 48506
Centerview
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
2001 N. Center Rd., Flint, MI 48506
Wednesday, May 19
Central Church of the Nazarene
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507
Thursday, May 20
Our Lady of Guadalupe
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
2316 W. Coldwater Rd., Flint, MI 48505