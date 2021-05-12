Genesee County, MI– The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics through May 20. Clinics listed as Johnson & Johnson will also have either Moderna or Pfizer shots available for those would like a different vaccine. A second dose appointment can be made onsite for anyone needing a second dose.

Here is the list so far organized by vaccine type. For more information, visit the GCHD’s website. More clinics will be added to the list once they are scheduled.

Moderna Clinics (First & Second Doses 18+)

Date Location Time Address

Thursday, May 13

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

8:30 am – 4:00 pm

2120 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48505

Friday, May 14

Our Lady of Guadalupe

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

2316 W. Coldwater Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Monday, May 17

Flint Northwestern High School

8:30 am – 4:00 pm

G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505 Thursday, May 20 Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church 8:30 am – 4:00 pm 2120 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48505

Our Lady of Guadalupe

8:30 am – 4:00 pm

2316 W. Coldwater Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Pfizer Clinics (16+)

Date Location Time Address First Dose Only Tuesday, May 11

Mt. Morris High School

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

8041 Neff Rd., Mt. Morris, MI 48458



Wednesday, May 12

Flushing High School

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

5039 Deland Rd., Flushing, MI 48433

Thursday, May 13

Davison Middle School Gym

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm



Tuesday, May 18



Lake Fenton High School

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

4070 Lahring Rd., Linden, MI 48451

Wednesday, May 19

Grand Blanc High School East

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

12500 Holly Rd., Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Thursday, May 20

Flint Southwestern Academy

Flint Southwestern Academy

1420 W. 12th St., Flint, MI 48507 Second Dose Only

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Flint Northwestern High School

8:30 am – 4:00 pm



8:30 am – 4:00 pm First & Second Doses

Wednesday, May 12

Central Church of the Nazarene

3:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507

Wednesday, May 19

Central Church of the Nazarene

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507

Johnson & Johnson (18+)