Genesee County, MI– The Genesee County Health Department is offering several no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics through May 20. Clinics listed as Johnson & Johnson will also have either Moderna or Pfizer shots available for those would like a different vaccine. A second dose appointment can be made onsite for anyone needing a second dose.

Here is the list so far organized by vaccine type. For more information, visit the GCHD’s website. More clinics will be added to the list once they are scheduled.

Moderna Clinics (First & Second Doses 18+)

DateLocationTimeAddress

Thursday, May 13
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
2120 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48505

Friday, May 14
Our Lady of Guadalupe
9:00 am – 3:00 pm
2316 W. Coldwater Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Monday, May 17
Flint Northwestern High School
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505
Thursday, May 20Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church8:30 am – 4:00 pm2120 N. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48505

Our Lady of Guadalupe
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
2316 W. Coldwater Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Pfizer Clinics (16+)

DateLocationTimeAddress
First Dose Only
Tuesday, May 11
Mt. Morris High School
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
8041 Neff Rd., Mt. Morris, MI 48458


Wednesday, May 12
Flushing High School
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
5039 Deland Rd., Flushing, MI 48433

Thursday, May 13
Davison Middle School Gym
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm


Tuesday, May 18

Lake Fenton High School
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
4070 Lahring Rd., Linden, MI 48451

Wednesday, May 19
Grand Blanc High School East
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
12500 Holly Rd., Grand Blanc, MI 48439

Thursday, May 20
Flint Southwestern Academy
1420 W. 12th St., Flint, MI 48507
Second Dose Only

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Flint Northwestern High School
8:30 am – 4:00 pm

8:30 am – 4:00 pm
First & Second Doses

Wednesday, May 12
Central Church of the Nazarene
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507

Wednesday, May 19
Central Church of the Nazarene
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507

Johnson & Johnson (18+)

DateLocationTime Address

Tuesday, May 11
Flint Northwestern High School
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Wednesday, May 12
Central Church of the Nazarene
3:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507
Friday, May 14
River Park
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
7002 Pemberton, Flint, MI 48507

Atherton East Townhouses
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
3123 Chambers St., Flint, MI 48507

Garland Chase Apartments
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Monday, May 17
Flint Northwestern High School
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
G2138 W. Carpenter Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Howard Estates
11:00 am – 6:00 pm

801 Floral Park, Flint, MI 48506

Mince Manor
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
3800 Richfield Rd., Flint, MI 48506

Centerview
11:00 am – 6:00 pm
2001 N. Center Rd., Flint, MI 48506
Wednesday, May 19
Central Church of the Nazarene
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Peak Building, 1205 W. Bristol Rd., Flint, MI 48507

Thursday, May 20
Our Lady of Guadalupe
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
2316 W. Coldwater Rd., Flint, MI 48505

Carmen Nesbitt

Carmen Nesbitt is a journalist with diverse experience in news reporting and feature writing. She wrote for Hour Detroit and SEEN Magazine before joining the Flint Beat news team as an education and public...

