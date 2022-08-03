In an ongoing effort to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates, the Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) and community organizations are continuing to provide COVID shots at walk-in clinics in August 2022.

As of late July, roughly half of Genesee County’s population has received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Below is the schedule for this month’s walk-in clinics, where COVID vaccines are available for individuals ages 6 months old and above, unless stated otherwise. Both primary series vaccination and booster shots are administered at the clinics, and appointments are not required.

(Photo courtesy of the Genesee County Health Department)

Visit GCHD’s website for potential updates on additional walk-in clinics. Individuals without access to the website can reach GCHD’s COVID-19 Call Center at 810-344-4800.

At-home COVID vaccinations for those who are unable to leave home due to health conditions can be requested via GCHD’s registration survey.

COVID vaccination appointments at GCHD can be scheduled at 810-237-4569.