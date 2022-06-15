Flint, MI—Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is Sunday, June 19, 2022, and Flint organizers have a host of events planned in recognition.

Juneteenth is named for June 19, 1865—the day troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure enslaved people were freed, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Though Juneteenth only gained federal recognition last year and official city of Flint recognition in 2020, residents have been celebrating the holiday for decades.

So in continuing Flint’s legacy of Juneteenth celebrations, below is a round-up of events around the city this weekend. If we missed one, please let us know in the comments.

Lexi Walker, 10, and Brooklyn Gaines, 9, oF Flint, lead the Amethyst Elite Dance Company. They prepared for two months to perform at the Champions Parade in Flint, Mich. to celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Friday, June 17

Saturday, June 18

Sunday, June 19