Flint, MI—Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, is Sunday, June 19, 2022, and Flint organizers have a host of events planned in recognition.
Juneteenth is named for June 19, 1865—the day troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure enslaved people were freed, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Though Juneteenth only gained federal recognition last year and official city of Flint recognition in 2020, residents have been celebrating the holiday for decades.
So in continuing Flint’s legacy of Juneteenth celebrations, below is a round-up of events around the city this weekend. If we missed one, please let us know in the comments.
Friday, June 17
- 50th Annual “Jubilee” Juneteenth Celebration | 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Sloan Museum of Discovery lawn & Longway Planetarium lawn, 1221 E. Kearsley St.
- Black Wallstreet Vendor Expo | 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Flint City Hall, 1101 Saginaw St.
- Paint With a Purpose (Juneteenth Edition) | 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Paints, Chalices & Hues, 3725 S. Saginaw St 104
Saturday, June 18
- Flint Juneteenth Parade | Noon | University of Michigan Flint 5th Ave. Parking Lot to Downtown Flint Flat Lot
- Ujamaa Black Business Expo | Noon to 4 p.m. | Flushing Professional Suites, 3163 Flushing Rd.
- Flint Juneteenth Festival | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Downtown Flint Flat Lot
- Juneteenth Family Fun Day Celebrations | 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. | Berston Fieldhouse, 3300 S. Saginaw St.
- Flint Juneteenth Fireworks Concert feat. Mama Sol | 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Rutherford Ramp Rooftop/125 W. Kearsley St.
Sunday, June 19
- Street Renaming and Block Party for Claressa Shields | 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Intersection of Spencer St. and Saginaw St.
- Traditional Flint Juneteenth Family Reunion and Parade | Reunion starts at noon, parade starts at 5 p.m. | Max Brandon Park (606 DuPont St.) to Riverbank Park (328 Saginaw St.)
- Traditional Flint Juneteenth Concert | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Riverbank Park, 328 Saginaw St.
