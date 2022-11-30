Flint, MI—Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Flint Community Schools (FCS) has received multiple rounds of federal relief funding, and the Board of Education recently authorized millions of dollars in spending with its third installment.

The funding is known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund, and it’s meant to support school districts’ response to COVID. The third round of ESSER dollars, or ESSER III, was passed as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Flint Schools’ ESSER III grant totals more than $99.4 million, and the Board has approved spending nearly $82.5 million of that total to date.

According to FCS documents, salaries and benefits account for the majority of that allocation thus far. Those line items add to more than a quarter of the district’s approved ESSER III spending at over $24.6 million.

The next highest spend is on supplies and materials, which amount to over $19.5 million, followed closely by purchased services at more than $18.3 million.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown of the ways in which Flint Schools has allocated its ESSER III funding:

Salaries and benefits spends for district staff include: Special education staff: $1,072,500 Superintendent and assistant superintendent: $484,386 Principals and assistant principals: $1,800,000 Executive director of finance: $206,250 Grant procurement specialists: $86,750 Building & operations administrative assistant: $144,083 Executive director of human resources, human resource manager, administrative assistant and benefits manager: $381,092 COVID retention payment for staff: $8,662,500 Programer analysts: $94,999 Community education compliance manager: $100,884 Athletic director: $46,200 Middle school teachers: $1,605,114 High school teachers: $2,844,910 Director of student services, student services specialists and coordinator: $63,360 Enrollment specialists: $26,285 Elementary school teachers: $5,600,000 Stipends for mentors supporting students in virtual school: $693,000 School guidance counselors: $429,000 Librarian: $110,784 Extra duty stipends for directors/administrators and administrative assistants: $80,850 Extra duty stipends for data technicians and programmers: $99,000



Supplies and materials include: Intercom systems: $360,000 Supplies and materials for students experiencing homelessness: $15,000 Educational technology for students: $5,022,500 Furniture: $4,240,015 Supplies and materials for social distancing and sanitation: $900,000 Technology for central office staff: $30,000 Classroom supplies: $1,300,000 Library books: $5,720,000 Math and science curriculum: $1,950,000 Supplies and materials for educational outreach: $20,000



Purchased services include: Contracted services for medical staff: $864,000 Supplies for social distancing and sanitation: $400,000 Internet hotspot for students: $504,000 Technological service for IT department: $29,335 Computers for principals and assistant principals: $36,800 Contracted services for after-school vendors: $825,000 Contracted services for special education staff: $600,000 Services to increase the efficiency of business services and support: $500,000 Contracted services for school secretaries and clerks: $450,000 Contracted phone and communication services: $1,000,000 Heating, electrical, water and sewer services: $2,899,992 Custodial services: $1,920,000 Contracted transportation costs: $1,800,000 Contracted technological services for activities to maintain the district’s information technology systems: $1,000,000 Service to host online meetings: $13,402 Technology to support improved internet connection: $250,000 Guest teachers: $2,737,600 Math and science online curricular resources: $160,000 Service for mobile network operator: $12,965 Annual Zoom license: $6,000 Contracted architect services and project manager: $2,000,000 Contracted services for teacher and administration professional development: $300,000



Capital outlays include: Contracted services for roof repairs and assessments to prevents leaks and water infiltration: $3,107,589 Services to improve schools’ prevention of virus transmission: $14,581,000



Other expenditures include indirect costs as well as tuition for Virtual School students, which collectively total a little above $2.29 million.

Aside from outlining ESSER III allocation, district documents show that FCS has spent over $12.3 million of the grant as of Oct. 31, 2022. Overall, Flint Schools’ installments of ESSER funds amount to more than $155 million.