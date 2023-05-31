Flint, MI—The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released its mobile food pantry schedule for June 2023.

Here’s where and when pantries will be operating in Flint this month:

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, June 1, at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St. Wednesday, June 14, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at 9 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy. Monday, June 5, at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, at 10 a.m. Monday, June 19, at 10 a.m. Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m.



To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website. Click here for updates on the mobile food pantries’ schedule or call 810-239-4441.