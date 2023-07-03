Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries will be available in Flint throughout July 2023 according to an announcement from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Here’s where and when pantries will be operating:

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, July 6, at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Monday, July 3, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m.

St. Mark Baptist Church, 3020 Dupont St. Wednesday, July 12, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at 9 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy. Monday, July 3, at 10 a.m. Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Monday, July 24, at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31 at 10 a.m.



To find local pantries by zip code or to donate to the program, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan’s website. Click here for updates on the mobile food pantries’ schedule or call 810-239-4441.