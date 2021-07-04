Flint, MI— In recent months, COVID case rates, testing positivity, and hospitalizations have plummeted across Michigan and in the Flint area. On June 22, Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted all emergency orders and the state opened to full capacity once more.

While most aspects of daily life will return to normal, there remain a few safeguards in place to protect vulnerable populations. Here’s what Flint residents need to know.

Restaurants Return to Full Capacity

As of June 22, restaurants can operate at 100% capacity instead of at 50%.

Mask Mandate and Gatherings

Non-vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors, in most situations. Gathering size restrictions have also been lifted.

Masks are still required federally in:

Airports

Planes

Hospitals

Other instances where masks are required include:

Long-term care facilities

Prisons

Jails

Businesses, local health departments, and school districts can set their own mask policies. Health officials do recommend that individuals continue to wear masks in K-12 classrooms and childcare centers.

Health officials also recommend that unvaccinated children over the age of two-years-old wear masks indoors and in other public spaces.

Immunocompromised individuals should continue to wear masks, wash their hands often, and social distance, officials said.

Getting Vaccinated

Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent the spread of the virus. Though cases are declining, health experts still have some concern about other variants. The Delta Variant, a more contagious strain of the virus, is currently circulating around the United States. It is highly transmissible and more severe than the original variant. Approximately 25 cases have been confirmed in Michigan, according to health officials.

A list of pharmacies offering the vaccine in the Flint area can be found here. The Genesee County Health Department also offers weekly walk-in clinics. A schedule is available on their website.