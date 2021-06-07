Flint, MI—Residents are invited to learn more about the Secondary Water Line project during a virtual informational meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The $17 million secondary water line project is a critically important infrastructure improvement mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The project was originally set for completion in December 2019, but had not yet been bid out when Mayor Sheldon Neeley took office.

“This is one of at least three major water infrastructure projects set for completion this year. We still have work to do, but we will continue moving our community forward in a positive direction,” Mayor Neeley said.

Flint will continue using Lake Huron water provided by Detroit, which is now known as the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA), as its primary water supplier. The backup pipeline also uses Lake Huron water and will ensure residents have a safe and reliable water source in case of an emergency or catastrophic issue with GLWA.

The informational meeting is part of Mayor Neeley’s commitment to keep residents better informed about ongoing water infrastructure projects. Department of Public Works Director Michael Brown will give an overview of the project to update residents during the meeting. The meeting also will give residents an opportunity to give public comment.

Flint is the only large city in Michigan without a backup water supply. When this second pipeline is completed, the city will never have to use river water as a source for drinking water – even in an emergency.

The virtual meeting will be broadcast on the City of Flint Facebook page and YouTube Channel. Residents also can listen to the meeting by calling (617) 829-7076.

Public comment can be given during the meeting by calling (617) 829-7076. Public comment also will be accepted by mail or email after the meeting.

• Email: waterpubliccomments@cityofflint.com

Water Public Comment

1101 S. Saginaw St.

Flint, MI 48502

Important reminder for residents: If you have a water emergency or issue with your service, please call (810) 766-7202 for water and 766-7079 for sewer. This line is monitored 24 hours a day to respond to problems.

Residents with non-emergency questions or concerns, can email water@cityofflint.com. This email is monitored by the DPW department and they are happy to assist.