Flint, MI — When Kettering University graduates enter the job market, they start with the highest salaries in the state of Michigan, according to new rankings from consumer financial information site, SmartAsset.

The rankings show Kettering grads’ median starting salary is $75,700, or $4,600 more than their peers from Michigan Technological University, which came in second in the rankings.

This is the second consecutive year SmartAsset determined Kettering graduates have the highest starting salaries in the state.

“Employers recognize the incredible value a Kettering University graduate brings to their organization,” said Enza Sleva, Kettering’s Director of Co-op Operations, in a press release on Sept. 25, 2023. “Our graduates have not only studied theories and methods but also gained firsthand experience and professional skills through our immersive Co-op program. Kettering students join the workforce with valuable professional experience and are ready to make an immediate impact and contribute to the success of their employers.”

According to the release, the university’s co-op program “contributes heavily” to the overall value of a Kettering education.

Through the program, students rotate between the classroom and paid, professional experiences at one of more than 400 partner organizations in Michigan and 21 other states.

As students begin the co-op program in their first year, graduates end up earning their degree and up to 2.5 years of professional experience and pay—from $45,000 to $70,000—over their time at Kettering, the press release states.

Aside from its SmartAsset salary ranking, Kettering has also accrued other national recognition this year.

U.S. News & World Report also included Kettering in its 2024 Best Colleges rankings at No. 9 among Regional Universities Midwest, and Business Insider recognized Kettering as No. 30 in its top 31 universities and colleges providing students “the best bang for your buck.”