Mayor has yet to announce new police chief appointment

Flint, MI–Former Police Chief Phil Hart’s nine-month interim term expired Aug. 10, and Mayor Sheldon Neeley has yet to announce the new appointment.

In a press release, Neeley said the city would be spending Monday celebrating Hart and will soon announce the new appointment described as “a law enforcement professional with decades of experience.”

Director of Communications Marjory Raymer said that “soon” is all they will be saying at this point, but when a date is chosen for the announcement, they will let us know.

Hart was appointed as interim police chief on Nov. 11, 2019, following the election of Neeley and the resignation of then-chief Tim Johnson.

City Council voted to approve his appointment as temporary police chief on Feb. 10, 2020, with the knowledge that his term would expire in August.

At a press conference on July 21, Neeley and Hart announced a three-point plan to fight crime in Flint involving recruiting officers, forming a Special Investigative Unit and launching a series of gun buyback programs.

Neeley said that even under a new police chief, “the activities inside the police department…and the partnerships will continue.”

Hart ran for Genesee County Sheriff but lost in the primary election to the incumbent, Chris Swanson.

“I have worked diligently to put into place programs to assist the men and women of the Flint City Police Department and assist in making a smooth transition for the next chief,” Hart said in the press release. “I am very appreciative of my time with the City of Flint and wish the men and women of the Flint Police Department all the best.”

The press release stated that “the command staff will continue to operate business as usual for the department.”