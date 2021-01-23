Flint, MI—Flint Metropolitan Transportation Authority has extended its temporary fare reduction and free Sunday ride offerings until Mar. 1.

Primary, peak period, and fixed route fares have been reduced from $1.75 to $1. Demand response and Your Ride fares have been reduced from $3.50 to $2.

Customers can also purchase primary route monthly passes for $30, demand response and Your Ride monthly passes for $20, and system wide monthly passes for $75.

MTA will also help those who need help accessing groceries, going to church, shopping or activities on Sunday with free rides. The free Sunday service is limited to fixed routes only. The program was launched in June 2020 as a way to support families during the pandemic.

“We live in a great community that has always supported the MTA services and this is our way of helping out during these difficult times,” MTA General Manager and CEO Ed Benning said.

Veterans and their families can also take advantage of MTA’s Vets to Wellness rides, a free service to help vets get to doctor appointments, grocery stores and other health-related destinations.

Face coverings are required for all passengers. For more information visit mtaflint.org.