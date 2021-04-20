Flint, MI — It’s been a busy week for artists in Flint as the Flint Public Art Project kicks off their season with five new murals covering vacant walls around the city.

Director of the Flint Public Art Project, Joseph Schipani, says there will be about 50 new murals going up in Flint throughout the 2021 season.

Three out of the five murals are being painted by Flint-native artists including a collaboration by Isiah Lattimore and Kevin “Scraps” Burdick, as well as pieces by Pauly Everett and Charles “Wake N Paint” Boike.

Joining the lineup are Sune Nesu from Mexico, and Amuse126 from Chicago.

You can find out more information on the Flint Public Art Project artists and murals by downloading the PixelStix app.

Mexico based artist Sune Nesu’s completed mural at Mott Park in Flint on April 17, 2021. Nesu’s mural is one of the first five Flint Public Art Project murals of 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Isiah Lattimore studies his mural from his truck on April 17, 2021. Lattimore collaborated on a mural with Kevin Scraps Burdick which is on the side of the UM-Flint Harrison Street parking ramp in downtown Flint.

Flint artist Pauly Everett and friend spray a base coat on a wall where Everetts latest mural will go on April 17, 2021. The mural is located in Buckham Alley in downtown Flint and is one of the first five Flint Public Art Project murals in 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Charles Boike aka “Wake N Paint” shows an outline of the mural he is working on on April 17, 2021. Boike’s mural located on Corunna Road in Flint is one of the first five Flint Pubic Art Project murals of 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Mexico based artist Sune Nesu and director of Flint Public Art Project, Joseph Schipani, watch Charlie Boike aka “Wake N Paint” work on his mural on Corunna Road in Flint on April 17, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Shades of blue and green Kobra spray paint sit beside Charlie Boike’s in progress mural on April 17, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Chicago based artist Amuse126’s mural on April 17, 2021. The mural is located on Lapeer Road and Kelso Street in Flint and is one of the first five Flint Public Art Project murals of 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Charles Boike aka “Wake N Paint” works on a mural on Corunna Road in Flint on April 18, 2021. Boike’s mural is one of the first five Flint Pubic Art Project murals of 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Pauly Everett begins working on his mural design in Buckham Alley in downtown Flint on April 18, 2021. Everetts mural is one of the first five Flint Public Art Project murals of 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Flint artist Isiah Lattimore works on a mural on the UM-Flint Harrison Street parking ramp in downtown Flint on April 18, 2021. Lattimore collaborated with local artist Kevin “Scraps” Burdick on the mural which is one of the first five Flint Public Art Project murals of 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Paint cans sit at the bottom of Isiah Lattimore and Kevin “Scraps” Burdick’s mural on the UM-Flint Harrison Street parking ramp in downtown Flint on April 18, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)