Flint, MI — It’s been a busy week for artists in Flint as the Flint Public Art Project kicks off their season with five new murals covering vacant walls around the city.
Director of the Flint Public Art Project, Joseph Schipani, says there will be about 50 new murals going up in Flint throughout the 2021 season.
Three out of the five murals are being painted by Flint-native artists including a collaboration by Isiah Lattimore and Kevin “Scraps” Burdick, as well as pieces by Pauly Everett and Charles “Wake N Paint” Boike.
Joining the lineup are Sune Nesu from Mexico, and Amuse126 from Chicago.
You can find out more information on the Flint Public Art Project artists and murals by downloading the PixelStix app.