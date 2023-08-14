Flint, MI — Recall petition language submitted against Flint City Councilman Eric Mays was approved at a Genesee County Election Commission meeting on Aug. 14, 2023.

Three recall petitions, all submitted by Flint resident Dione Freeman, were brought before the commission.

Two were approved, and the third was withdrawn by Freeman.

One of the two approved petitions relates to Eric Mays being suspended from the Flint City Council on July 31, 2023.

The second approved petition notes Mays’ disorderly conduct conviction from March 10, 2023.

“I feel like now I can continue to move forward,” Freeman said.

She added that she’s looking forward to starting “the real work” on the “pavement,” by gathering signatures to turn the approved petition language into a ballot measure.

Freeman told Flint Beat she only plans to collect signatures for one of the two approved recall petitions.

Mays did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Chief Deputy Clerk Register Alicia Hamlin filled in for Genesee County Clerk Domonique Clemons at the Aug. 14 election commission meeting. The other to election commissioners, Judge Jennie E. Barkey and County Treasurer Deb Cherry, were otherwise present.

The commission’s approval on Monday represents Freeman’s third attempt at recall language against Councilman Mays.

Freeman originally filed a recall petition against the first ward councilman on June 21, 2023, citing that Mays was charged with a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

That language was voted down at a July 11, 2023 election commission meeting due to it not including a date of the misdemeanor.

Freeman then filed a second recall petition against Mays on July 11, 2023.

That petition was voted down at a July 27 election commission meeting due to lack of clarity in the language.