Flint, MI — A Flint resident submitted recall language against Flint City Councilman Eric Mays on June 21, 2023.

The language, filed by first ward resident Dione Freeman, states that Mays was charged with a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct as the reasoning.

Freeman did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Mays told Flint Beat that he is currently appealing the court’s decision in his disorderly conduct case and that the judge said he was right and the rest of the council was wrong.

Plus, he said, “I believe that the first ward will continue to support me.”

Mays’ recall language comes amid a wave of filings, with Council Vice President Ladel Lewis and Councilwoman Eva Worthing also awaiting judgement on petition language against them, and language filed against Councilwoman Judy Priestley failing to be deemed factual at a June 8 hearing.

Council President Allie Herkenroder also had recall language filed against her earlier this month, though she has since resigned her position on council and will be stepping down July 1.

The language against Mays will follow the same procedures as his council counterparts’, with the next step being a hearing before Genesee County’s election commission to determine if it is factual.

That hearing has not yet been scheduled.