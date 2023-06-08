Flint, MI — Recall petition language has been submitted for Flint City Council President Allie Herkenroder and Vice President Ladel Lewis.

Ebony Coleman, who resides in the city’s 7th ward, submitted the petition language against Herkenroder on June 2, 2023.

Coleman could not be reached for comment by press time.

The petition’s language details that Herkenroder did not attend a special meeting on May 20, 2023 “which was properly noticed to update the processes for organizations and individuals applying for community grant program funding through the American Rescue Plan Act subsidies allocated by the city of Flint and other general city business.”

The petition language against Lewis was filed days later on June 6, and it contains nearly the exact same reasoning, almost word-for-word, as the petition against Herkenroder.

Recall language filed by Flint resident Ebony Coleman against current Flint City Council President Allie Herkenroder. (Image pulled from the recall petition on file with Genesee County Clerk)

Recall language filed by Flint resident Sherry D. Allen against current Flint City Vice President Ladel Lewis. (Image pulled from the recall petition on file with Genesee County Clerk)

The petition against Lewis was filed by 2nd ward resident Sherry D. Allen, who could not be reached for comment by press time.

The May 20 meeting that the councilwomen did not attend took place in the Dome Auditorium at Flint City Hall and was called by Councilwoman Tonya Burns and Councilman Eric Mays.

Burns, Mays, Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter and Councilman Quincy Murphy attended the meeting, while Councilmembers Judy Priestley, Eva Worthing, Dennis Pfeiffer, Herkenroder and Lewis did not.

Herkenroder denied comment to Flint Beat regarding the recall filing, and Lewis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two new filings come after recall petition language was submitted against Councilwoman Judy Priestley last month.

Just like the recall filed against Priestley, there are a number of steps that the petitions against Herkenroder and Lewis have to follow before either official can be recalled, including an initial hearing before the Genesee County election commission.

Genesee County Elections Supervisor Ellen Yope wrote in an email to Flint Beat that the election commission meeting set for June 8, 2023 regarding Priestley’s petition will not include the recalls against Herkenroder and Lewis.

She said that there will be a separate meeting scheduled for the two, new recall petitions at a later date.