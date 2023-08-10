Flint, MI — Flint City Councilman Eric Mays may return to council meetings despite a fellow members’ vote to suspend him until Sept. 1, 2023.

Per a court order from 7th Circuit Court Judge B. Chris Christenson on Aug. 9, the council is unable to execute Mays’ suspension until a hearing has been held on a lawsuit the first ward councilman filed in response to his suspension earlier this month.

In the order, Christenson notes that the hearing on Mays’ lawsuit will be held “on an expedited basis” on Aug. 22 at 10 a.m.

“However,” the judge added, “Plaintiff at all times shall conduct himself in a professional manner and shall not disrupt the meeting.”

Mays has since returned to his council duties, joining the body’s evening committee meetings on Aug. 9, the same day Christenson issued the order.