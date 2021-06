Flint, MI— It’s time to put some air in your tires, and string some lights on your bike, because social cycling in Flint is back.

You can join fellow bicyclists in riding around the city every Thursday night during “Thursday night party rides,” by meeting at the Flint Farmers Market parking lot at 8:30 p.m.

For more information about the ride, and how to ride safely, you can read the Social Cycling safety tips here.