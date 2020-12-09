Flint, MI–With the holiday shopping season at hand, supporting local businesses has never been more important. Every business has had to adapt, plan, and work harder than ever to move forward in the midst of this global pandemic.

We here at Flint Beat have put together a list of local businesses that offer perfect gift ideas for your holiday shopping. We have covered each of these businesses in the past, and encourage readers to give them support this holiday season. Check out each of the links to read more about these local businesses. (And if you know a Flint business that deserves support, share in the comments!)

Comma Bookstore & Social Hub specializes in new and used books authored by or about BIPOC. This space focuses on the works of progressive authors and artists. We spoke with owner Egypt Otis in August about their launch, which you can read more about here.

Natroil Grooming Company offers a range of personal grooming products from beard balms to perfume and cologne oils. Dorian Jackson, the owner, spoke with us this summer about how he got started and the passion he puts into his products.

Rootless Coffee Co. launched this year with a variety of blends, including their “Damn Fine Cup Of Coffee”. Their products can be found online and in the Flint farmer’s market at Penny’s Cafe.

The Roman offers a variety of men’s clothing and grooming products. Casey Lester, the President of Flint Schools’ Board of Education and founder of The Roman, recently started a program to allow Flint students the option to borrow suits for a number of needs. Read more about it here.

Glam Boutiques has women’s clothing, natural beauty care, and more gifts available. Read here about owner Deria Brown’s experience as a business owner during a pandemic.

Noir Candles, founded by Kyla White, said she’s always loved candles, but often found them to be unoriginal and expensive so she decided to make her own. White says her candles are inspired from the Black women in her life, and her business focuses on promoting Black culture.

KJsBeauty.xo, founded by Kalizjah Garvins, is a natural bath and beauty company that specializes in skin and self care. She spoke to Flint Beat earlier this year about getting started in skin care and how it led to KJsBeauty.xo being her full-time job.

Shauna Roberts recently started Naya On The Nails, and is currently booking appointments. Contact her through Facebook or Instagram for booking.

Totem Books has books, vinyl, and more multimedia. They recently started a new event called “What Have You Written?” to help promote local authors.

We’redough is a local bakery just over Flint’s southern border that specializes in edible cookie dough, and offers a variety of items. They are currently offering gift cards for the holiday season. Owner Jessica McGuire spoke with us about the wave of support they found during these tough times.

Flint Candle Co. recently launched their holiday line of products, including a collaboration with Rootless Coffee Co. for a coffee-scented candle. We spoke with founder Lindsay Decker about the challenges and successes they’ve had during the pandemic.

See anything we missed? Let us know in the comments, and as always, continue to support local.