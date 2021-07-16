Flint, MI—Learn about guitar making, how to create onstage illusions, and the art of stained glass at Factory Two’s Night at the Makerspace event July 20.

The community makerspace is set to host ten artists who will show off various crafting techniques. Tours of Factory Two will also be available to attendees.

Josh Ellingson, an artist and Flint native who is currently based in San Francisco, will demonstrate the Pepper’s Ghost effect, an illusion technique that is over 150 years old.

“A Pepper’s Ghost effect is a classic stage magic trick that uses a reflection in glass to create the illusion of something being present that isn’t there. Disney’s The Haunted Mansion uses it to create ghosts, and stage productions use it to bring cartoon bands like Gorillaz to live audiences. Sometimes they are referred to as ‘holograms,’ but that will just upset your holography-scientist friends. It’s not the same thing,” Ellingson said.

The exhibitor lineup is as follows:

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the artists and learn about different tools and technologies.

The event is free and light refreshments will be available. It will run from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. Factory Two is located at 129 N. Grand Traverse Street, Flint, MI.