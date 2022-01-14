Flint, MI—Organizations and community members across the city will be paying tribute to the legacy left behind by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17.

In celebration of the holiday, virtual and in-person gatherings touching on topics ranging from public health to education will be hosted by organizations like the Flint Children’s Museum, the Flint Institute of Arts and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County.

Flint Public Library and Flint Institute of Arts MLK Day Community Celebration

This virtual event will be hosted on Monday, Jan. 17 and will start at 2 p.m. Link to the zoom meeting can be found on the library’s Facebook page or here.

The institute of R.H.Y.M.E.S’ Antonio Sweeney will recite MLK’s historic “I Have A Dream” speech and viewers will have a chance to participate in the litany for “We Are The Keeper of the Dream.”

Dr. Debra Furr-Holden, a public health expert, will serve as the event’s keynote speaker and musical guests will include Althea, M. Lynn and Simon Barbee.

Flint Children’s Museum Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The Flint Children’s Museum will be open from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

In addition to its usual displays and activities, the children’s museum will be featuring special programming designed to teach children about the history behind MLK day.

Admission for both children and adults starts at $6. More details can be found on the Flint Children’s Museum website.

16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Inspiration Celebration

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County will be hosting a virtual event starting at 9 a.m on Monday, Jan. 17. Attendees are expected to pre-register by Friday, Jan. 14 either online or by calling 810-235-0617.

The event which will feature Dr. Kent Key, a Michigan State University health disparities researcher, as its keynote speaker and Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea as master of ceremonies will revolve around conversations of service, community and mentorship.

Vernon Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church Vaccination Clinic to Honor MLK

From 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, the Vernon Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will be hosting a vaccination clinic in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his focus on health care and health disparities within the country’s Black community.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations and boosters will all be available at the clinic for children ages 12 and up as well as adults. The church can be found at 5802 Dupont St in Flint. For more information, church staff can be reached at 810-785-5721.