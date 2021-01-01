Hey Flintstones,

Well, I think we all can agree on one thing: we’re ready to say goodbye to 2020. Our city was hit hard by the pandemic — and Flint Beat explored our mountain of challenges — in addition to highlighting some major victories.

If you take a look at other local news outlets, it’s clear that their main focus trends toward the “dark side” of Flint. But you and I both know that there’s so much more to us than just the aftermath of the water crisis and hard-hit neighborhoods.

We’re resilient. We’re brave. We’re strong. And we stick together.

In November, we had an amazing voter turnout–and the world was watching. Educators are stepping up to make sure kids are making it to their virtual classes — and getting their basic needs met. We also took on a three-part series that dissected the mayor’s plan to combat crime — and our reporter, Amy Diaz, was featured in a Solutions Journalism Network podcast.

Throughout the year we’ve seen not just how resilient Flint is, but how talented, fun, and engaging the city is. When times got tough for local businesses, we highlighted those Flint businesses that were finding creative ways to keep going, we took a closer look at city hall this year, engaged the community in solutions journalism, reintroduced video storytelling to Flint and developed 2020 Election content in Spanish. Our team introduced the city to its own ten-year-old rapper, told the story of how an LGBT artist can make it on the hip hop scene, and showed Flintstones how they could see their own local talent perform live, even during a pandemic.

We have a lot to celebrate this year — not only as a newsroom, but as a city. Thanks to you, we have captured the essence of Flint, and we aim to continue this effort in 2021 with a team that continues to grow, and more coverage of the city we love.

So, to wrap up 2020, we’ve rounded up Flint Beat’s Top 10 topics of the year — and we couldn’t have done it without you.

2020 Photo Highlights

Cyndi Delmage mourns the death of one of her five children, muralist and graffitit artist Ryon Gonzalez, on her birthday, after he was hit by a car days prior. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Rapper 5oufFlint 5habazz, 27, of Flint plays basketball with his daughter Nina at Cook Park on Flint’s east side. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Vice President Mike Pence holds a rally at the Bishop International Airport in Flint prior to the 2020 presidential elections. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Janarvis Tyler Junior jokes around with kids at his father Janarvis Tyler Senior’s food truck ‘Eats n’ Sweets’. Junior is also a volunteer firefighter. Juneteenth Celebration 2020 Janarvis Tyler Jr., a volunteer firefighter, jokes with kids outside his fathers food truck Eats n Sweets at the Juneteenth celebration at Max Brandon Park in Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Water Warrior Christina Sayyae holds a binder full of medical bills she said she’s accrued due to health complications from lead exposure during the Flint Water Crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) The Players Alliance and Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village gave away food boxes, necessities, and sports equipment to Flint families for the Holidays. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Terrell Harris spent 100 days in the hospital for complications due to COVID-19. For three hours, twice a week he recieves physical, speech, and occupational therapy through the McLaren Hospital to work his way to a full recovery, in the mean time he is unable to work at his job. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Freeman Elementary honor roll students gether for a socially distanced drive-in movie experience in the school parking lot. They were able to trunk-or-treat and watch The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad projected onto the wall of the school. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Jessica McGuire stands at the counter of her bakery “We’re Dough”. McGuire found her bakery struggling due to the challenges of COVID-19 and when she asked for help on Facbook she was happy to recieve overwhelming support. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint-based rapper YN Jay, also known as “ The Coochie Man,” held a drive-thru toy giveaway at the former Northwestern High School building Dec. 23. A second giveaway, which was not initially planned, took place Dec. 24 at 12 p.m., YN Jay announced on Facebook. Wednesday’s event drew a line longer than Joe Biden and Barack Obama did during election season as hundreds of cars waited along Carpenter Road, stretching all the way back to Saginaw Street. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Ten-year-old Flint rapper The Beast Lani. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Ned Fellers has been working elections for 12 years to help voters find their precinct. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Richard Oram has lived in his home on the east side of Flint since 1988. He has seen the neighborhood change and evolve over time. Over the last couple of years several of the homes on his street have been set ablaze. Due to private homeowners, the city is unable to demolish properties like these and residents are left to live next to burned, blighted properties. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Robert Sims shovels debris from the floor of the Carriage Town house he rescued. The house was previously owned by the landbank and was on the to-be-demolished list. Sims owns a home across the street with his wife Kaye. They plan to live in the rescued house when it’s finished and rent their current house. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Eric Poole and B-Ray were both volunteering at the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at the Sweet Leaf Dispensary. Over 300 turkeys were handed out to the community. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) DJ B-Ray loads a car with Thanksgiving food items at the Thanksgiving turkey giveaway outside of the Sweet Leaf Dispensary. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Travis James, 31, watches construction workers from his porch on the East Side of Flint as they work to replace pipes in his neighborhood. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Chicago muralist Joe Miller paints on the side of the old Mega Coney Island as part of the Flint Public Art Project. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flintstones do yoga in Brush Park on August 5th, 2020. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Volunteers hand out water to Flint residents every Tuesday at Asbury Church in Flint, MI. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Volunteers hand out food and water at Asbury Church in Flint, MI, every Tuesday since 2016. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Alana Gulley takes down residents information at a food and water giveaway at the Prince of Peace church in Flint, MI. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) On August 12th, 2020 Mayor Sheldon Neeley appointed Terence Green as Flint’s new police chief. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flintstones worked hard to gather data for the 2020 Census. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Egypt Otis poses for a photo on August 14th, 2020 in her soon-to-be opened Comma Bookstore and Social Hub. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in rally in Flint, just days before the 2020 election. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flintstones line the roads outside Northwestern High School in support of President elect Joe Biden while he speaks at a drive-in rally just days before the 2020 elections. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Randy Welch attaches a hose to the Atmospheric Water Generator on North Saginaw St. The machine was brought to Flint through efforts by the activist music group “The Sister Tour” and photographer LaToya Ruby Frasier. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Tenise Houston with her daughter Destiny Hence and her son Darwin Hence Jr. inside their home in Flint, MI. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Kimiya White, 12, sits on her rigged hoverboard in front of the neighborhood boys. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Lendra Brown looks at one of her grandchildren. She said she keeps her eye on everyone in the neighborhood. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Janice Muhammed and Bishop Bernadel Jefferson embrace at the Women’s Suffrage Cenetennial Celebration in a UM-Flint parking lot after a prayer for their Mrs. Katharine Blake who passed away in the spring of COVID-19 complications. August 26th, 2020. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Gwen Pennyman Hemphill sings at a weekly “Jazz on Wheels” event on Friday’s. The event was created by Pat Cronley to give people a socially distanced way to be entertained during the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents parked their cars to listen to jazz, some got out and danced in the summer sun. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Waterfest Alannah Phillips managed to convince Michelle, who brought her petting zoo to the Flint Water Festival, to let her ride Snowball across the stage at the Riverbank Park Amphitheater during her lip syncing performance. Fireworks blast over the Flint River at the Flint Water Festival at Riverbank Park in Downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, local ear, nose, and throat doctor, helps the National Guard perform tests. Free COVID-19 Testing in Flint. The Michigan National Guard performed free COVID-19 testing at the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Flint, MI Flint resident Janiya Miralda, 16, gets a COVID-19 test. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) On July 13, 2020, nineteen-year-old Martina Martinez was shot and killed outside her home in the Mundy Townshop over not having $10 for gas for her driver. Her family and friends gathered at “The Block” on 12th st and Hammerburg Rd. to have a memorial. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) On July 13, 2020, nineteen-year-old Martina Martinez was shot and killed outside her home in the Mundy Townshop over not having $10 for gas for her driver. Her family and friends gathered at “The Block” on 12th st and Hammerburg Rd. to have a memorial. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint skateboarders participate in “The Game of SKATE” put on by Brush Alley Skate Shop in the Flat Lot in downtown Flint. Modeled after the basketball game H.O.R.S.E, the last person standing won prizes from Brush Alley Skate Shop. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Traveling nurses go to the home of shooting victim JaJuan demps to tend to his wounds. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Charlie, who has been housed at the Dort Mall for at least 17 years, was moved from his small tank to the Ohio Fish Rescue in Strongsville, Ohio in November of 2020. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) JaJuan Demps gets his wound dressings changed in his brothers home a month after he was shot in the leg through the door outside the Sunoco on Grand Traverse and University Ave. by an employee. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Ryon Gonzalez, ‘Teck’, paints “Time For Love” on the fence behind the old Mega Coney Island in Downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Prom in 2020 KaDaiza Gadison, 18, recently graduated from Hamady High Scool in Flint, MI. Adorned with a bright yellow dress and a customized crystal facemask to follow state guidelines. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Ramon Poole poses for a photo inside the Genesee County Jail. Ninety percent of inmates a the jail have yet to be charged with a crime. The system was already backed up, but COVID-19 has slowed the court system leading to inmates being locked up for longer. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Josh Milosek, 26, skates the quarter-pipe he designed and built at Flint Skatepark during a skate competition in July. The Flint Skatepark has been designed and built DIY-style by local skate enthusiasts. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Ronald Johnson takes a moment from laughing and joking with customers to carefully razor the edges of his clients hair. Johnson and his teenage daughter opened Caught My Eye beauty supply in September, becoming Flint’s only Black owned beauty supply store. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Softball and baseball games were plentiful over the summer of 2020 at Whaley Park in Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Pull Over for Prayer Pastor Ray Smith of New Community Baptist Church in Flint prepares to engage in prayer with a resident. “…people are going to be praying about the violence, about their relationships, sometimes there are couples who are struggling, children especially, um the school situation they are not sure how things are gonna turn out. There are a lot of neighborhood concerns and people are very very frightened, some of them, and they just wanna know that things are gonna work out.” (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Pull Over for Prayer Flint Pastors across denominations organized the Pull Over for Prayer event where residents can drive their vehicles up to engage in prayer at several locations through the North Side of Flint. “Now that the federal funds are cut, many people need financial help, many people are worried about how they are going to feed their families and pay their bills, and on top of that the violence is increasing because of things of that nature. That’s a huge problem right now.” .Pastor Carl Arthur said. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint Pastors across denominations gather for a group prayer at Hallwood Plaza, the site of gun violence a week prior. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) A group of Flint-area residents marched up and down the Miller Rd. on foot and in cars to protest police violence in response to the murder of George Floyd. They started in the Target plaza and marched to the Genesee County Sheriff office where they were met by a police line. When asked by Sheriff Chris Swanson what he could do for them, they replied “walk with us!” and Swanson had his officers take off their helmets and walk with the people of Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Pull Over for Prayer Flint Pastors across denominations gather for a group prayer at Hallwood Plaza, the site of gun violence a week prior. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Sheriff Chris Swanson shakes hands with a resident after they discussed how they can help each other. A group of Flint-area residents gathered in the Target parking lot on Miller Rd. after marching up and down the street to protest police violence in response to the murder of George Floyd. Swanson made headlines when he instructed his officers to take off their helmets. Protesters chanted “Walk With Us!” and he did. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) On the second day of protests in Flint following the murder of George Floyd, Flint-area residents took the the streets in Downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) On the second day of protests in Flint following the murder of George Floyd, Flint-area residents took the the streets in Downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) On the second day of protests in Flint following the murder of George Floyd, Flint-area residents took the the streets in Downtown Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) The Flint Farmers Market repoened on June 2nd, 2020 after a hiatus due to COVID-19. The customers were sparse at first, but Charlies Smokin B-B-Q was ready to serve. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Friends and family of Flint muralist Ryon Gonzalez aka ‘Teck 9’ gather on the corner of Fenton Rd and 12th St. to paint and honor him through art. Gonzalez was known for painting the town and being a character, always encouraging his friends, taking care of people, and laughing. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

2020 Story Highlights

Ned Fellers has been working elections for 12 years to help voters find their precinct. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint southsiders vote at Freeman Elementary on Election Day 2020. For 2 hours in the afternoon, the neighborhood including the school lost power. There was no disturbance in the voting process, but voters had to use the flashlights on their smart phones for illumination at the booths. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) A Flint resident enters the Berston Field House, a voting precinct on Flint’s North Side. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Lamont Washington, 49, of Flint poses for a photo after voting for the 2020 presidential elections. “This year, really just get out and vote, no matter who you vote for.” (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Local musicians play as part of a national effort to bring ‘Joy to the Polls’ outside of Mott Community College’s polling place. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Several campaign workers stood outside the polls to canvas in Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint residents attend the polls on Flint’s North Side for the 2020 elections. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Saunders Gilbert, a first time presidential Election Chairperson at the Berston Field House. From what he has heard in the past, more voters turned out this year. “The important of this election is to get the right person in the presidency.” he said. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) City of Flint Absentee Ballot Drop Box. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Terri Bill of Flint outside the polls for the 2020 election. She lives close to her polling place so she said it was easy to do her part. “Everything is on the line.” she said. She hopes to see better healthcare for Americans as well as better Social Security benefits. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) ‘Vote Here’ signs at Southwestern Academy Flint’s precinct 59. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) ‘I Voted’ stickers that voters recieve after casting their ballots. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Flint residents vote at Flint’s Southwestern Academy. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Voters inside Flint’s Southwestern Academy (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat) Your Vote Matters mural on Flushing Avenue in Flint. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)