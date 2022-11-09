Flint, MI—Flint voters looking for local 2022 general election outcomes will need to wait a bit longer. As of 11:07 p.m., over three hours after polls closed on Nov. 8, only 32 of Genesee County’s 206 precincts had reported any results.

Statewide races are still tabulating as well, with incumbent Democrats Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson leading in their respective races as of roughly 9:30 p.m. according to the Associated Press (AP).

The AP estimated a little over 34 percent of votes in those races had been counted at that time.

While Flint residents await more local results, such as the mayoral election, school board, and local proposal outcomes, here’s a look at a few moments from Election Day 2022:

Jalil X poses for a portrait outside of the polling station at Aldridge Place in Flint, Mich. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. X had been transporting voters to and from polling locations since 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, he said. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A voter casts their ballot at the Haskell Community Center polling station in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Poll worker Torea Toombs works on her laptop during her shift on election day at the Flint City Hall polling station in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Flint Police officers arrive at the polling station in Haskell Community Center following reports of a drunken poll worker in Flint, Mich. on election day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)