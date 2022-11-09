Flint, MI—Flint voters looking for local 2022 general election outcomes will need to wait a bit longer. As of 11:07 p.m., over three hours after polls closed on Nov. 8, only 32 of Genesee County’s 206 precincts had reported any results.
Statewide races are still tabulating as well, with incumbent Democrats Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson leading in their respective races as of roughly 9:30 p.m. according to the Associated Press (AP).
The AP estimated a little over 34 percent of votes in those races had been counted at that time.
While Flint residents await more local results, such as the mayoral election, school board, and local proposal outcomes, here’s a look at a few moments from Election Day 2022:
Kate Stockrahm
