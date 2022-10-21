Flint, MI—In an effort to help inform the community of this year’s many candidates and ballot issues, Flint Beat has partnered with the Genesee County Democratic Black Caucus (GCDBC) to produce a voters’ guide.

Flint Beat provided all 15 candidates for the five vacant Flint Community Schools’ Board of Education seats the same list of questions, formulated by our partners at the GCDBC.

Among other community concerns, the questions covered topics such as meeting decorum, financing plans and educator retention.

Nine candidates responded, and their answers are now available for Flint residents’ consideration.

Running for a 6-year Seat:

Candidates Chris Del Marone (Incumbent), Carol McIntosh (Incumbent), Lakeisha Tureaud and Audrey Young did not respond by press time.

Running for a 4-year Partial Seat:

Running for a 2-year Partial Seat:

Allen Gilbert (Incumbent) and Leslie Haney did not respond by press time.

According to a recent change in the Genesee Intermediate School District’s policy, whichever 6-year seat candidate receives the most votes will be appointed early to fill a currently vacant position on the Flint Board of Ed.

The vacancy was caused by former board member Danielle Green’s August resignation, part of a condition to dismiss a case against her for allegedly assaulting board member Laura MacIntyre.