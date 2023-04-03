Flint, MI—Yard waste collection begins Monday, April 3 for Flint residents.

According to a City of Flint press release, yard waste will be picked up weekly on residents’ normal trash collection days through December 1, 2023.

Acceptable yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, shrubs and brush trimmings under six inches in diameter and less than 4 feet in length.

All compost material must be placed in paper bags with a maximum capacity of 32 gallons, or an open container with a maximum capacity of 32 gallons, weighing less than 50 pounds. Compost materials should be placed at the curb at least 10 feet from regular trash no later than 7 a.m. on pickup day.

The press release notes that sod, pet waste, dirt, rocks, trash, root balls, branches and plastics should not be included in yard waste bags, and a separate truck will collect yard waste on the same day as residents’ regularly scheduled trash day.

Waste, compost, and recycling are picked up on the same day. Residents can view the map of collection days here: https://www.prioritywaste.com/cities-we-serve/flint/

To report any problems with trash, recycling or yard waste collection, the City of Flint asks that residents call Priority Waste at (810) 410-1134.