Genesee County, MI— For the ninth consecutive week, COVID cases in Flint and Genesee County are decreasing.

Countywide, cases have decreased by 20% and 33% in Flint since the previous week, according to a recent report by the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions.

Overall, the county saw approximately 25 cases for the week with fewer than 5 cases from Flint.

Courtesy of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions

Testing positivity rate also remained at 1.3% across Genesee County.

Vaccination rates have been increasing by about 1% each week, according to FCHES reports.

At present, 18.6 % of Genesee County children children ages 12-15 have received their first dose of the vaccine. Forty two percent of residents over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, according to the FCHES.

Those between the ages of 12 to 17 are only authorized to get the Pfizer vaccine. They can receive the shot at the Diplomat Pharmacy Building located at 4100 S. Saginaw St., Flint. Drop-in patients are accepted Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.