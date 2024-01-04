Flint, MI — Flint’s 7th ward residents remain without a date to vote for their city council representation.

Though a special meeting was called on Jan. 3, 2024 for the council to vote on a primary and general election date for the seat, which Councilwoman Candice Mushatt holds interimly, the meeting was adjourned immediately due to lack of quorum.

“Can I speak? I’m in the 7th ward. Can I speak?” Edna Smalley, a Flint resident, said into the council chambers’ podium microphone. The mic was on, although no public speaking had been called for because of the adjournment.

Edna Smalley, a resident of Flint’s 7th ward, speaks to Flint City Council members after their meetings were adjourned for lack of quorum on Jan. 3, 2024. (Kate Stockrahm | Flint Beat)

“This is what we’re supposed to be doing, and we can’t get nothing done,” she said, waving a rolled agenda packet for the election resolution in her right hand. “Y’all don’t care about what happens around here.”

Since July 31, 2023, Mushatt has been serving in the 7th ward seat as an appointed representative. She was selected by her fellow councilmembers, per city charter requirements, after the seat was left vacant by former City Council President Allie Herkenroder’s resignation.

The charter also requires that council “schedule a special primary election as soon as possible to be followed by a special election to fill the office for the balance of the unexpired term” – which some councilmembers brought up during the meeting, despite the session’s adjournment.

“This is egregious, and in my opinion, they’re trying to steal an election for the 7th ward,” said Councilwoman Tonya Burns.

Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer then inquired if the state would need to get involved, directing his question toward City Clerk Davina Donahue, who did not answer before Burns said “yes.”

Aside from Pfeiffer and Burns, Council President Ladel Lewis and Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter were also in attendance on Jan. 3. All other members were absent, though Councilman Eric Mays was in the audience, unable to participate due to a 3-month suspension he is fighting in court.

Flint City Councilwoman Candice Mushatt is sworn in to her post representing the city’s 7th ward during a meeting in the Dome Auditorium in Flint City Hall on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Mushatt said she was absent on Jan. 3 due to a previously scheduled work trip for her full-time job. When reached for comment on Jan. 4, she said she welcomed the election vote and plans to run for her seat at that designated time.

“I think the best way to set Flint on a better path forward is that you stay, and you stay committed to doing the work,” she said. “And more importantly, I’m committed to doing the work in the 7th ward.”

Flint Beat asked the Flint City Attorney’s office for clarification on when the council must vote on the 7th ward election but did not hear back by press time. However, Council President Ladel Lewis told Flint Beat that the resolution, which would set a primary date of May 7, 2024, and a general election date of Aug. 6, 2024, will be on the council’s special affairs agenda on Monday, Jan. 8.

“We were supposed to do this several meetings ago, but they broke quorum,” Lewis told Flint Beat after adjourning last night’s special meeting, nodding toward her other present colleagues. “They’re just trying to make a statement.”

The same resolution was before council on Dec. 20, 2023, per available public records.

As for 7th ward voters, those in council chambers on Jan. 3 said they were upset at being represented by someone they had not voted for and without an election date set.

Smalley told Flint Beat she felt like the lack of a scheduled election was tantamount to “taking away our democracy.” At 67, she said, “I’ve never seen Flint look like this.”

She said she took to the podium, despite no public speaking being called for, because she was fed up with the lack of action.

“I just got tired of them sitting back there saying, ‘No, we ain’t calling the meeting,’” Smalley said. (The council’s three other scheduled committee meetings were also adjourned for lack of quorum on Jan. 3.)

“Why you call a meeting, and get me out of my house this time of night, to come to a meeting you all weren’t going to hold?” she added.

Flint City Council will meet again on Monday, Jan. 8 for its Special Affairs Committee meeting and regular meeting, starting at 4:30 p.m. at Flint City Hall.