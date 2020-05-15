Flint Mayor extends citywide curfew to May 28

Flint, MI—Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced that he would extend the City of Flint curfew until May 28, 2020, coinciding with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s extension of the Stay Home, Stay Safe Order.

The curfew continues to be from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. with exemptions for essential services and other activities now allowed under the state regulations.

Whitmer signed an executive order, May 6, 2020, extending Michigan’s stay-at-home order to May 28 but allowing manufacturing workers – including those at Michigan’s auto companies – to resume work on May 11.

“The worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at further risk, and wipes out all the progress we’ve made,” said Whitmer during an early May COVID-19 update.

Neeley’s decision to implement a curfew in Flint, came after reports of people congregating at local convenience stores and parks. Officials said in an April press release that they saw a drop in the number of people congregating in the community but still moved forward with extending the city’s curfew.

“We must continue to recognize that we are not done fighting this deadly disease,” said Neeley in a May 14, 2020 press statement. “While some restrictions are slowly loosening, we must continue to be diligent and proactive to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our residents.”

The extended curfew also specifically exempts those waiting for or taking public transportation. MTA bus service is expected to resume on Monday, May 18, 2020.