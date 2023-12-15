Flint, MI — Flint resident Dan Moilanen announced his bid for the U.S. House of Representatives during a press conference on Dec. 14, 2023.

Moilanen looks to fill the seat of Congressman Dan Kildee, who announced in November he will not seek re-election in 2024.

Moilanen is the executive director of Michigan Association of Conservation Districts (MACD), where he works with farmers and Michigan’s agriculture leaders. He is also chair of the Conservation District Board of Directors, founder of Social Cycling Flint and Vehicle City Tacos and former chair of the Genesee County Democratic Party.

He told Flint Beat that his job and board work have helped shape his rural agenda, but coming from Flint means he also plans to advocate for more urban concerns.

“I think we can all agree that basic nutrition is one of the baseline necessities for a person to thrive, and too many still can’t get access to that essential nutrition that they need without traveling several miles from where they stay,” he said during his campaign announcement.

Moilanen added that he would work to increase access to safe, affordable housing and seeks to restore public trust in elected leaders.

He joins Dr. Pamela Pugh in the Democratic race for the 8th Congressional District Seat, with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and former mayor Dr. Karen Weaver also showing interest.

On the Republican side, Martin Blank of Saginaw County and Paul Junge of Grand Blanc, Mich. have also announced their candidacies.