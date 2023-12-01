Flint, MI — Former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver has announced her interest in an 8th Congressional District seat.

Fresh off of Representative Dan Kildee’s announcement that he will not seek reelection for the 8th Congressional District seat in 2024, Weaver released a statement declaring her consideration for the role on Nov. 30, 2023.

“As I contemplate a run for the 8th Congressional District, I am seeking counsel from family, friends, community leaders, and various public and private sectors in our District. I realize that this is not just about me, but rather those that will rely on me to uplift their voices in Congress,” Weaver’s statement reads. “I believe that my strength lies in listening, understanding, and acting on the critical issues that face our diverse communities. I learned firsthand the importance of being that courageous voice for the people of Flint when residents faced the devastating impact of the water crisis. My administration put in place a holistic approach to recovery.”

Weaver served as Flint’s mayor from 2015 to 2019, surviving a recall election in 2017. She ran for a second term in 2019, but lost by about 200 votes to current Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley who told local news outlets he’s exploring a bid for Kildee’s seat as well.

Since leaving office, Weaver has served as president and CEO of her eponymous foundation “created to be the voice of advocacy for communities to garner resources vital to rebuilding infrastructure while protecting safety,” according to her LinkedIn page. She also ran for another term as Flint’s mayor in 2022 but lost to Neeley that November.

In her Nov. 30 announcement, Weaver said she plans to make a decision on a run by year-end, “one that is in the best interest of every resident of the 8th Congressional District.”