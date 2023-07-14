Flint, MI — Just days after Flint Community Schools’ (FCS) announcement of significant renovations next door, Brownell STEM Academy now has its own major renovation news.

In a letter to Brownell families on July 13, 2023, FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the district plans to begin renovations to the building in March 2024, utilizing upgraded space at adjacent Holmes STEM Middle School Academy to house Brownell students during the work.

“Following comprehensive discussions with our principals and careful planning, we have made the strategic decision to relocate scholars, teachers, and staff from Brownell to a renovated section of Holmes at that time to complete the school year,” Jones wrote.

Like its neighbor, Brownell, which offers kindergarten through fifth grade instruction, is set to see roof replacement, fire protection improvement and HVAC and electrical upgrades during its remodel.

Jones also promised ceiling replacement and replacement of exterior doors and windows, secured entry, main office renovations, alarm and lighting upgrades, a new building PA system and painting of corridors and classrooms.

“While renovations will still be taking place at Holmes in the spring, the Brownell classrooms will be located in a section of the school where learning will not be disturbed by the work being completed at that time,” Jones added.

Though the district’s earlier renovation announcement noted that Holmes students will attend classes out of dedicated wing of Southwestern Classical Academy next school year, Jones clarified to Flint Beat that only Holmes’ 7th and 8th grade students will be relocated to Southwestern, while rising 6th graders from Brownell will instead move to the newly renovated Doyle-Ryder Elementary.

“For those Brownell families who have sixth graders that were scheduled to move to Holmes for the upcoming school year, please be advised that your child will be attending Doyle-Ryder Elementary School for the entire school year,” Jones wrote in his July 13 letter. “Doyle-Ryder will be hosting a sixth-grade orientation on July 31. Please contact that school for more information.”

According to the superintendent, the renovations at both Brownell and Holmes are expected to be completed by Aug. 1, 2024.

The district’s 2023-24 school year begins next month on Aug. 9.