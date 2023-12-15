As Christmas inches closer, some families are leaning on extra support this holiday season. While individuals prepare for the forthcoming festivities, here are a few resources in Flint that are offering various forms of help for those who need a helping hand.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Haskell Community Center will host its sixth annual drive-thru Toy giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2201 Forest Hill Drive. Organizers say children ages 2 to 13 must be present to receive a toy. To volunteer or donate, call 810-399-4572.

Sunday, Dec. 17

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Flint Cultural Center Academy (1200 Robert T. Longway Blvd.) will transform into Mari’s Toy Shop which is a toy giveaway event that also promises a DJ, hot cocoa bar, crafts, and cookie decorating. Organizers note that young people up to age 16 must be present to participate. There will also be special appearances by Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Monday, Dec. 18

Comma Bookstore & Social Hub will be hosting “Coats, Snacks, and Community at Comma” at 4:30 p.m. The event offers free coat pick up courtesy of Uma Strong Marshall Outreach (USMO) and snacks from Commit to Fit.

World champion boxer, Claressa Shields, stops to talk to Flint-area families during her annual Christmas giveaway in Mt. Morris, Twp., Mich. on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (Joshua Johnson | Flint Beat)

Thursday, Dec. 21

Compassionate Hearts Reaching Individual Souls Together (C.H.R.I.S.T.) Family will host “Christ Gift To Children Christmas Extravaganza,” a Christmas toy giveaway, at Calvary United Methodist Church (1075 Woodbridge St. in Flint) from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register or donate, visit here.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Local pastors and their churches will be hosting “Christmas at the Dort Financial Center” at noon. The event and parking are free, and there will be a food giveaway following music and prayer. The Dort Financial Center is located at 3501 Lapeer Road in Flint.

Flint boxing legend Claressa Shields will host her annual food, water, and toy giveaway at AT Fitness in Mt. Morris, Mich. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m.

The Genesee Road Church of God will host its annual toy giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Organizers note that attendees should plan to bring their own bag to the event and that most toys are appropriate for children ages 1 to 12. For questions about the event, call (810) 736-8300.