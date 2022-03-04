Flint, MI– Flint’s former Mayor Dr. Karen Weaver is expected to announce tomorrow that she will be running for mayor.

“I want to be a real voice for this community. We have taken some wrong turns and it’s time to focus on the lives of the people of Flint,” Weaver said in a press release. “I’m running for Mayor because I want to be that voice for a better Flint.”

Weaver was Flint’s first female mayor and served from 2015 to 2019, surviving a recall election in 2017. She ran for a second term in 2019 but lost by about 200 votes to current Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

In 2021, Weaver was appointed interim executive director of the African American Mayors Association, an organization that exclusively represents Black mayors in the United States.

She is scheduled to announce her run on March 5, at 1 p.m. at a private event at Vernon Chapel AME Church, and livestream it on her Facebook page.

The mayoral primary election is on Aug. 2, and the general election is on Nov. 8.