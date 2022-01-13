Flint, MI—As COVID-19 cases surge in Flint and Genesee County, testing has become increasingly important regardless of vaccination status, officials say.

The Genesee County Health Department has three community testing sites where residents can get tested at no cost. Health clinics and local pharmacies are also available for no-cost testing.

Below is a list of locations.

WORD OF LIFE CHURCH

460 W. Atherton Rd., Flint, Mich. 48503

Testing is available Tuesday – Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be booked online here.

BETHEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

1309 N. Ballenger Hwy., Flint, Mich. 48504

Testing is available Tuesday – Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be booked online here.

MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH

G5443 Saginaw St., Flint, Mich. 48505

Testing is availableMonday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be booked online here.

WALGREENS

Visit www.walgreens.com/COVID19Testing to see available locations and to make an appointment. The booking process is also available in Spanish. Testing is available at no-cost and uninsured individuals are welcome. Testing is available for ages three and up and is a self-administered nasal swab. There is no walk-up testing, patients must arrive in their vehicle.

RITE-AID

Visit www.riteaid.com to see available locations and to make an appointment. Testing is available at no-cost and uninsured individuals are welcome. Testing is available for ages four and up and is a self-administered nasal swab. No walk-up testing, patients must arrive in their vehicle.

HAMILTON COMMUNITY HEALTH NETWORK

5710 Clio Road, Flint, Mich. 48504

Call (810) 406-4019 to set up an appointment for drive-thru testing. Uninsured individuals are welcome but must have a doctor’s order and appointment to receive testing. Appointments will be scheduled every 10 minutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

FASTER CARE MICHIGAN, FLINT

5085 West Bristol Road, Flint, Mich. 48507

Appointments can be booked online here. Insurance or self-pay required. Accepts Medicaid, Medicare, PPO, Self-Pay, TRICARE, Triwest.