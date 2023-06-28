Flint, MI — A Flint resident submitted recall language against Flint City Councilwoman Judy Priestley on June 27, 2023, marking a second attempt at recalling the 4th ward councilwoman since late May.

The language, filed by Dontá Goodlow, follows similar wording to recalls submitted against Councilwomen Allie Herkenroder, Ladel Lewis and Eva Worthing within the last month. It cites a missed special meeting held on May 20, 2023, addressing the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

That meeting took place in the Dome Auditorium at Flint City Hall and was called by Councilwoman Tonya Burns and Councilman Eric Mays.

Burns, Mays, Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter and Councilman Quincy Murphy attended the meeting, while Councilmembers Dennis Pfeiffer, Priestley, Worthing, Herkenroder and Lewis did not.

Goodlow was unable to be reached for comment by press time.

Goodlow’s submission marks the second recall petition to be filed against Priestley, with the other petition’s language having been denied at the beginning of June.

Priestley said the recall attempts were a distraction from the work of the city.

“All these recall attempts for us doing our job is just preventing us from getting the work of the city done,” she said.

Priestley’s recall language will follow the same procedures as the prior filing against her, with the next step being a hearing on whether the language is “clear and factual.”

Priestley’s recall language hearing will take place at the election commission meeting at 2:30 p.m. on July 11, 2023 in Judge Jennie E. Barkey’s courtroom at the Genesee County Probate Court, along with the discussion of recall petition language also pending against Mays.

The language filed against Herkenroder, Lewis and Worthing was approved at a hearing on June 27.