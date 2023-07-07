Flint, MI — A Flint resident submitted recall language against Flint City Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer on July 6, 2023.

The language, filed by Joelana Freeman, follows similar wording to recalls submitted against former councilwoman Allie Herkenroder and Councilwomen Ladel Lewis, Judy Priestley and Eva Worthing within the last month. It cites a special meeting held on May 20, 2023, addressing the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, that Pfeiffer and other city councilmembers did not attend.

Pfeiffer and Freman did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

The May meeting took place in the Dome Auditorium at Flint City Hall and was called by Councilmembers Tonya Burns and Eric Mays. Councilmembers Quincy Murphy and Jerri Winfrey-Carter also attended the meeting.

The language against Pfeiffer does not have a meeting date set to be discussed in front of the election commission yet, Genesee County Elections Supervisor Ellen Yope wrote in a July 6, 2023 email.

The election commission will meet to discuss the recall language filed against Councilwoman Judy Priestley and Councilman Eric Mays at 2:30 p.m. on July 11, 2023 in Judge Jennie E. Barkey’s courtroom at the Genesee County Probate Court.

The recall language submitted against Herkenroder, Lewis and Worthing was approved at the June 27, 2023 election commission hearing. To move forward with the recall process, petitioners need to collect 510 signatures for Worthing and 785 for Lewis. The petition to recall Herkenroder will be thrown out because of her July 1, 2023 resignation.